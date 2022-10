Published by Mathew Lyons

Mathew is a writer and historian based in London. His is the author of The Favourite, Impossible Journeys and There and Back Again: In the Footsteps of JRR Tolkien. He currently writes the Months Past column for History Today. He has also contributed to a wide range of other publications, including Literary Review, New Humanist, BBC History, Financial Times, TLS and The Quietus, among others. View all posts by Mathew Lyons